Wisdom went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

The home run isn't much of a surprise, as Wisdom now has 11 this season through 46 games. However, the stolen base was just the second of the year for the third baseman, though they've both come in the past week. Speed isn't likely to become a huge part of Wisdom's game anytime soon, but even modest contributions there help to enhance his overall fantasy profile.