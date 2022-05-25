Wisdom went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Despite not going deep for the first time in five contests, Wisdom still had a good night at the plate and on the bases. His stolen base in the second inning was his first of the season. Wisdom had just four steals in five attempts last year, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much more in that category. They should expect more home runs, however, as Wisdom leads the team with 10 long balls across 39 games so far.