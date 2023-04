Wisdom was hit on his left wrist by a pitch Monday against the Reds but X-rays came back clean, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He was hit on the wrist by a pitch from Ian Gibaut but stayed in the game and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Wisdom said the wrist felt tender when swinging and he's still sore, but noted that he'd be OK. It sounds like he is day-to-day.