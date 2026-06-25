Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Big effort in Wednesday's nightcap

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Ramirez followed up an 0-for-3 performance in the first game Wednesday with the best effort of his rookie campaign. The 22-year-old recorded the first two stolen bases of his MLB career and also set new career bests for hits, RBI and runs scored. Ramirez isn't quite an everyday player yet for the Cubs, but the youngster entered the year with some legitimate prospect buzz and is showing signs of promise in the majors.