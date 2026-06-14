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Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Swats first major-league homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Ramirez's fifth-inning blast was the first homer of his big-league career. The 22-year-old infielder was called up May 22 but has struggled to find consistent playing time. Through 12 games, he's hitting .250 with a .752 OPS, one homer, two RBI, three runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 31 plate appearances. Prior to his call-up, he hit .312 with a .942 OPS, nine long balls, 40 RBI and 34 runs scored over 43 games with Triple-A Iowa, so there's some all-around appeal here if he claims a starting job.

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