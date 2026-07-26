Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Swipes bag in rout

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Pirates.

Ramirez reached base in his final three plate appearances, swiping a base in the seventh inning and adding an RBI double in the eighth. The 22-year-old has hit safely in six straight games to open the second half, tallying three multi-hit efforts, four doubles and five RBI during that span. While there are plenty of mouths to feed in the Cubs' lineup, Ramirez has slashed .295/.341/.449 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and three steals across his first 86 major-league plate appearances.