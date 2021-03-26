Brothers appears likely to secure an Opening Day bullpen spot with the Cubs, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Cubs are in need of a second lefty reliever behind Andrew Chafin, and the battle this spring has seemingly come down to Brothers and Brad Wieck. Manager David Ross didn't officially say that Brothers had made the team, but noted that "he's ready to impact our ballclub in a big way." Wieck also isn't officially out of the mix, but if the Cubs do only keep two lefties, he looks like the odd man out.