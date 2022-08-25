Wick (4-6) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief and earned the win Wednesday against the Cardinals. He allowed two hits and also struck out two.

Wick had a rough weekend, blowing a save Saturday and then taking the loss Sunday against the Brewers. This was his first appearance since then, and the righty was able to bounce back and pitch well. Wick could still see some save opportunities moving forward, though lefty Brandon Hughes has moved into the closer mix, and the two pitchers could be deployed in the ninth inning based on matchups.