Wick (1-0) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Rockies after tossing a scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Wick struggled in his season debut after allowing one run on two hits with no strikeouts through two-thirds of an inning against the Brewers on April 7, but he has bounced back well since then and is on a run of three straight scoreless outings. He's given up three hits while posting a 5:1 K:BB over that aforementioned span, and he also has two holds.