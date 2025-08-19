The Cubs recalled Cosgrove from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cosgrove will join the Cubs ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Brewers, though it's unclear if he or another player will be sent back to Iowa once the twin bill concludes and Chicago needs to reduce its active roster to 26 men. The 29-year-old southpaw reliever has made just two appearances in the majors this season but has seen ample usage for Iowa, logging a 4.66 ERA and 1.65 WHIP while striking out 47 batters across 38.2 innings over 33 outings.