The Cubs designated Cosgrove for assignment Sunday.

Cosgrove will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Aaron Civale, whom the Cubs claimed off waivers from the White Sox on Sunday. Before being optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 19, Cosgrove made two relief appearances for the Cubs this season, giving up one earned run on three hits and one walk over four innings. His results over a larger sample of 42 innings at Iowa were far less impressive (4.71 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 51:25 K:BB), however, and the 29-year-old lefty could go unclaimed off waivers as a result.