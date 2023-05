Mancini remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Mancini is on the bench versus a right-handed pitcher (Kodai Senga) for the third consecutive game and may have lost hold of a regular spot in the Chicago lineup. He'll cede his spot as the Cubs' designated hitter to the hot-hitting Christopher Morel, who draws another start after slugging a home run in his fifth consecutive game in Tuesday's 7-2 win.