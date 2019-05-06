Caratini (hand) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Low-A South Bend on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Caratini has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair his fractured hand in mid-April. It remains to be seen how many rehab games the backstop will need to appear in before being cleared to return, but this is a step in the right direction.

