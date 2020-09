Caratini went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Brewers.

Caratini busted out of a 2-for-17 slump to deliver plenty of production. He had two separate RBI knocks, the first a single in the fourth frame followed by a double in the seventh inning. His relatively lengthy slump has put a damper on his overall numbers, as Caratini is now hitting .253/.343/.316 across 108 plate appearances.