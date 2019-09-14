Caratini went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in a 14-1 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Entering the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, Caratini completed the scoring with a solo homer off Parker Markel. Caratini has played less in September with Wilson Contreras (hamstring) now healthy and Jonathan Lucroy also on the roster, but he has still been able to generate a .277/.359/.466 slash line over 206 at-bats this season.