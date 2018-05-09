Cubs' Victor Caratini: Could play additional positions
Cubs manager Joe Maddon indicated that Caratini could play positions besides catcher and first base at some point this season, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Caratini has made eight appearances behind the plate and five appearances at first base this season, but has not played anywhere else on the diamond. The 24-year-old logged a single inning in the outfield for the Cubs last year, and it stands to reason that he could get some time in right or left at some point in 2018, though it remains to be seen if he'll gain eligibility at any additional positions.
