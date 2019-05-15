Cubs' Victor Caratini: Could return before weekend
Caratini (hand) will probably be activated from the 10-day injured list in the next day or two, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Caratini has appeared in nine minor-league rehab games thus far, going 8-for-30 (.267) with a pair of doubles and a 3:4 BB:K in those contests. He should reclaim his role as the team's backup catcher once healthy, likely sending Taylor Davis back to the minors. Prior to landing on the shelf, Caratini was 8-for-14 with a homer, three doubles and five RBI in six games.
