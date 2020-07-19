Caratini is an option to see regular time at first base early in the season with Anthony Rizzo (back) uncertain for the start of the year, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Caratini has primarily worked as a catcher for the Cubs, though he did appear in 23 games at first last year. The 26-year-old has been tabbed as the personal catcher for Yu Darvish, so he'll still get time behind the plate, but the team may need to use him more at first if Rizzo can't go in the early going. Caratini has looked pretty good at the plate when he's been able to play regularly, so fantasy managers should take note if the playing time is there.