Caratini is day-to-day with a sore left knee, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Caratini said that the knee was feeling a little tight after getting plunked by a pitch and being involved in a collision at home plate during Tuesday's contest. Expect to see him back on the field within the next couple days as the 24-year-old battles for the role as backup catcher on the opening day roster.