Cubs' Victor Caratini: Doubles, drives in two in win
Caratini went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.
Caratini played offensive hero for the Cubs, as he recorded two of the team's three hits and drove in critical runs in the second and seventh innings. The 25-year-old doesn't get regular playing time with Willson Contreras entrenched as the starting catcher, but he does have a modest three-game hitting streak going with a home run and six RBI in that span.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Smacks grand slam in doubleheader loss•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Knocks two-run homer•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Records three hits Thursday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting at catcher Saturday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Recalled, enters lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...