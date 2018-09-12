Caratini went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Caratini played offensive hero for the Cubs, as he recorded two of the team's three hits and drove in critical runs in the second and seventh innings. The 25-year-old doesn't get regular playing time with Willson Contreras entrenched as the starting catcher, but he does have a modest three-game hitting streak going with a home run and six RBI in that span.