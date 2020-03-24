Cubs' Victor Caratini: Draws manager's praise
Chicago manager David Ross said he has a "ton of confidence" in Caratini, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Ross praised Caratini's ability to provide quality at-bats despite not playing every day and said he's one of the team's most valuable reserves. Willson Contreras is blocking the 26-year-old behind the plate and Anthony Rizzo has first base secured, but Caratini can capably spell either player. And if an injury opened up a more regular role, Caratini would have instant fantasy appeal.
