Chicago manager David Ross said he has a "ton of confidence" in Caratini, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Ross praised Caratini's ability to provide quality at-bats despite not playing every day and said he's one of the team's most valuable reserves. Willson Contreras is blocking the 26-year-old behind the plate and Anthony Rizzo has first base secured, but Caratini can capably spell either player. And if an injury opened up a more regular role, Caratini would have instant fantasy appeal.