Caratini is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Caratini will get a day off after starting in each of the past six games, logging three turns behind the plate and three at first base. He won't be in store for much action at the latter position moving forward now that Anthony Rizzo has shaken off a back injury, but Caratini should remain ahead of Jonathan Lucroy on the depth chart at catcher through the weekend. Manager Joe Maddon relayed Monday that top backstop Willson Contreras (hamstring) could be ready to come off the injured list at some point during the four-game series in Milwaukee that begins Thursday, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.