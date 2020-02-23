Play

Caratini went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 4-2 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.

Caratini started off his spring on a nice note after a solid 2019. The 26-year-old will serve as a backup at catcher and first base this year, and his fantasy value could rise if an injury opens up a more regular role.

