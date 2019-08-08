Caratini is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Caratini has started all four games behind the dish since Willson Contreras went down with a hamstring injury, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's series opener as Jonathan Lucroy, who signed with the Cubs on Wednesday, gets his first start with Chicago. The 25-year-old Caratini owns a solid .265/.355/.462 triple-slash through 52 games with the Cubs this season, though he's hitting just .205 with a .697 OPS in 19 games since the All-Star break.