Play

Caratini went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cardinals.

Caratini launched a moonshot off of St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright in the fifth inning, giving him a career-high 11 home runs this season. In fact, the 26-year-old came into 2019 with only three career MLB home runs in 107 games. Caratini has some definite talent, though the likes of Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo are keeping him from receiving everyday playing time in Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories