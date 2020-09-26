Caratini went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Somewhat surprisingly, this was Caratini's first home run in 42 games this season, as he hit 11 bombs in 95 games a year ago. The 27-year-old remains behind Willson Contreras at catcher but he has been seeing time as the designated hitter, through manager David Ross can also deploy the likes of Jason Kipnis, Nico Hoerner and David Bote at DH. Caratini's playing time in the playoffs will likely be based on matchups and whether he can get hot at the plate.