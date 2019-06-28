Caratini went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Braves.

Caratini hit his second home run of the season as part of a four-run fifth inning for the Cubs. The 25-year-old is stuck behind Willson Contreras behind the plate, as well as Anthony Rizzo at first base, but he's been productive when he plays as he now has a .293/.376/.467 slash line this season in 75 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories