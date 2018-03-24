Cubs' Victor Caratini: Makes Opening Day roster
Caratini was informed Saturday that he has made the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
In a surprise move, Caratini will open the season as the Cubs' backup catcher. The 24-year-old backstop was expected to open the season in the minors, but a strong showing in camp (.243/.391/.378 slash-line across 46 plate appearances) prompted the Cubs to keep him over veteran Chris Gimenez. The youngster isn't expected to see regular playing time unless Willson Contreras suffers an injury, so it's still possible he heads back to the minors for some more consistent playing time if that proves to be the case.
