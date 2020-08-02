Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
Caratini has been a regular start through the first nine games of the season but will head to the bench Sunday. He's 5-for-23 with seven strikeouts in 25 plate appearances. Josh Phegley will serve as the designated hitter in the series finale.
