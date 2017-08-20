Cubs' Victor Caratini: Optioned to Triple-A
Caratini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs claimed Rene Rivera off waivers Saturday to serve as the backup catcher, so naturally Caratini was optioned as a corresponding move. He has hit .268/.318/.415 with one home run in 44 big-league plate appearances in his rookie campaign. Look for him to be back up when rosters expand in September, but his playing time will be extremely limited.
