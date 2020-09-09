Caratini will start at catcher and will bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Chicago has largely been splitting catching and designated-hitter duties with Willson Contreras and Caratini this season, but the latter looked like he was on track to get squeezed out of DH opportunities after the Cubs acquired Jose Martinez on Aug. 30. However, after going hitless in his first 14 at-bats with Chicago, Martinez was optioned to the Cubs' alternate site Tuesday, which seemingly leaves Caratini in line to pick up more regular work. Caratini's lack of power and speed limits his overall fantasy upside, but he boasts decent enough contact skills to provide a non-toxic batting average from the second catcher spot in leagues that start two backstops.