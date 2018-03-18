Caratini (knee) drove in a run and score a run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Indians.

Caratini was able to get back onto the field after briefly dealing with a sore left knee. The 24-year-old backstop is currently battling Chris Gimenez for Opening Day reserve catching duties. Caratini is hitting .241 (.405 OBP) with one home run and four RBI this spring.

