Cubs' Victor Caratini: Plates run Saturday
Caratini (knee) drove in a run and score a run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Indians.
Caratini was able to get back onto the field after briefly dealing with a sore left knee. The 24-year-old backstop is currently battling Chris Gimenez for Opening Day reserve catching duties. Caratini is hitting .241 (.405 OBP) with one home run and four RBI this spring.
