Caratini went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

It was the first home run of the spring for Caratini, who hit just two last season in 181 at-bats to go along with a .232/.293/.304 line. Despite mediocre numbers a season ago, the 25-year-old still projects as an above-average offensive catcher, though playing time could remain sparse behind regular starter Willson Contreras.