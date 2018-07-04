Caratini was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Though he'll see work in the field in his first game action with the Cubs since May 22, Caratini projects to see the bulk of his time behind the plate during his latest stint with Chicago. Caratini will take over as the backup catcher behind Willson Contreras after Chris Gimenez was designated for assignment Wednesday in a corresponding move.