Cubs' Victor Caratini: Recalled, enters lineup
Caratini was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Though he'll see work in the field in his first game action with the Cubs since May 22, Caratini projects to see the bulk of his time behind the plate during his latest stint with Chicago. Caratini will take over as the backup catcher behind Willson Contreras after Chris Gimenez was designated for assignment Wednesday in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Sent down Saturday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting Monday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Could play additional positions•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Scores twice Monday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Removed from Saturday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Late addition to Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...