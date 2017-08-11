Cubs' Victor Caratini: Recalled from Iowa
Caratini was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
Caratini was down for just 10 days, but he's back as the Cubs need a replacement for the injured Willson Contreras (hamstring). He owns an outstanding .344/.387/.557 batting line over 76 games for Triple-A Iowa and is an intriguing prospect, but expect the Cubs to give the majority of the playing time at catcher to veteran Alex Avila. If Avila slumps and Caratini can show his power stroke translates, though, he could earn more significant playing time.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...