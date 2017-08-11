Caratini was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

Caratini was down for just 10 days, but he's back as the Cubs need a replacement for the injured Willson Contreras (hamstring). He owns an outstanding .344/.387/.557 batting line over 76 games for Triple-A Iowa and is an intriguing prospect, but expect the Cubs to give the majority of the playing time at catcher to veteran Alex Avila. If Avila slumps and Caratini can show his power stroke translates, though, he could earn more significant playing time.