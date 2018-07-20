Caratini went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Caratini got the start for Willson Contreras and made it count, as he recorded his first three-hit game of the season. Contreras figures to catch most days, but Caratini will spell him on occasion, and the 24-year-old could also see some time at first base and in the outfield for the Cubs in the second half.