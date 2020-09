Caratini is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

This is the third straight game on the bench for Caratini, who has just a .456 OPS over his last 17 contests. Willson Contreras is starting at catcher and David Bote is serving as the designated hitter, and it appears that Caratini has fallen into more of a reserve role for now while manager David Ross looks to ride some hotter hitters.