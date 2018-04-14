Cubs' Victor Caratini: Removed from Saturday's lineup
Caratini was taken out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves in order to make room for Albert Almora (illness).
Caratini was placed in the original lineup at first base though manager Joe Maddon elected to insert Almora once he was deemed healthy prior to Saturday's matinee. In his place, Ben Zobrist will move over to first and Ian Happ slides to left while Almora gets the nod in center.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Late addition to Friday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Expected to start season in minors•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Plates run Saturday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Vying for backup catcher role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...