Caratini was taken out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves in order to make room for Albert Almora (illness).

Caratini was placed in the original lineup at first base though manager Joe Maddon elected to insert Almora once he was deemed healthy prior to Saturday's matinee. In his place, Ben Zobrist will move over to first and Ian Happ slides to left while Almora gets the nod in center.