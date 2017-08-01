Cubs' Victor Caratini: Sent back to minors
Caratini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Caratini didn't play much during his first cup of coffee on the north side, but he certainly made the most of his few chances, ripping three of his five hits for extra bases. He was expendable with Alex Avila arriving to the team via trade, so the 23-year-old will head back to the minors for further development. Caratini will likely find his way back to the majors when rosters expand in September, but he'll be hard-pressed to find as much playing time.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Hits first MLB home run Sunday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Collects three hits off bench Sunday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Receives starting nod Friday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Will join Cubs•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...