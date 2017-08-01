Caratini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Caratini didn't play much during his first cup of coffee on the north side, but he certainly made the most of his few chances, ripping three of his five hits for extra bases. He was expendable with Alex Avila arriving to the team via trade, so the 23-year-old will head back to the minors for further development. Caratini will likely find his way back to the majors when rosters expand in September, but he'll be hard-pressed to find as much playing time.