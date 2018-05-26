Caratini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Chris Gimenez was called up and will take over the backup role behind Willson Contreras. Caratini didn't do much during his latest stint in Chicago (.262 average, .046 ISO in 69 plate appearances), but there is certainly still hope for the 24-year-old long term. He hit .342/.393/.558 with 10 homers in 83 games with Iowa last season.

