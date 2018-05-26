Cubs' Victor Caratini: Sent down Saturday
Caratini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Chris Gimenez was called up and will take over the backup role behind Willson Contreras. Caratini didn't do much during his latest stint in Chicago (.262 average, .046 ISO in 69 plate appearances), but there is certainly still hope for the 24-year-old long term. He hit .342/.393/.558 with 10 homers in 83 games with Iowa last season.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting Monday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Could play additional positions•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Scores twice Monday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Removed from Saturday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Late addition to Friday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Makes Opening Day roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....