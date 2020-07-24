Caratini will bat seventh as the designated hitter in Friday's season opener against the Brewers.

Caratini would seemingly be good enough to start behind the plate for several teams, as he's coming off a year in which he hit .266/.348/.447 in 95 games, but the presence of Willson Contreras means he won't fill that role for the Cubs any time soon. The addition of the universal designated hitter this season offers a potential pathway to at-bats for Caratini, though it will take more than just one game to determine how often he'll fill that role.