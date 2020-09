Caratini will be on the bench Friday against the Twins.

Caratini has started 31 out of the Cubs' 51 games this season, but he'll sit for the second straight game here. With a .456 OPS over his last 17 games, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if his opportunities drop off down the stretch. Willson Contreras will catch Friday, with Jason Kipnis serving as the designated hitter.