Caratini went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a 6-5 loss against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old doubled his home run total with this performance, as he came into the night with two homers this year. His four homers this season is already a career high. The backup catcher is also batting .298 with 11 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 14 runs in 84 at-bats this season.