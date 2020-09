Caratini will serve as the designated hitter and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Caratini caught Yu Darvish on Sunday and will now make his second straight start after spending the previous three games on the bench. The 27-year-old has been slumping lately with a .494 OPS across his last 10 games, though the Cubs have several regulars who are struggling at the plate, so Caratini could earn more playing time if he gets hot.