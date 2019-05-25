Caratini is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Reds.

Willson Contreras is getting a second consecutive day off Saturday, so Caratini will start behind the plate once again. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two walks in Friday's loss, and he's slashing .400/.545/.640 across 25 at-bats this season.

