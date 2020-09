Caratini is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Caratini has been on the bench for the past three games but will return to the lineup Sunday as the personal catcher for Yu Darvish, with Willson Contreras shifting over to designated hitter. Other than catching when Darvish starts, Caratini seems to have lost a grip on regular playing time, which limits his fantasy appeal the rest of the season.