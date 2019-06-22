Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting at first Saturday
Caratini is starting at first base and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Mets.
Regular first baseman Anthony Rizzo is getting his first day off since May 17, which opens up first for Caratini. The 25-year-old is slashing .290/.389/.452 in limited playing time this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Collects two hits in win•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting again Saturday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting first game back•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Could return before weekend•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Posts three hits in rehab game•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Beginning rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.