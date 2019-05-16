Caratini (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. He's starting at first base and hitting sixth against the Reds.

As expected, Caratini is back with the big club after completing a nine-game rehab assignment, going 8-for-30 with a pair of doubles and a 3:4 BB:K in those contests. The backup catcher will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the IL, as he was 8-for-17 with a homer and three doubles in six games before suffering a broken hand. Taylor Davis was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.