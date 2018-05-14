Caratini is catching and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Braves.

Caratini is spelling regular catcher Willson Contreras, who is getting a rest day as the Cubs play Monday afternoon. Caratini has played both catcher and first base this season, and manager Joe Maddon indicated that he could play additional positions as the season progresses. Caratini is slashing .283/.333/.340 this year.