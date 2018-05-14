Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting Monday
Caratini is catching and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Braves.
Caratini is spelling regular catcher Willson Contreras, who is getting a rest day as the Cubs play Monday afternoon. Caratini has played both catcher and first base this season, and manager Joe Maddon indicated that he could play additional positions as the season progresses. Caratini is slashing .283/.333/.340 this year.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Could play additional positions•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Scores twice Monday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Removed from Saturday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Late addition to Friday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Expected to start season in minors•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...