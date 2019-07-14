Caratini is starting at catcher and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

No. 1 catcher Willson Contreras will receive a breather in the series finale, setting up Caratini for his second start of the weekend. The 25-year-old is blocked at several positions for regular playing time, but he's produced when he's been in the lineup, as he has a .289/.379/.500 slash line through 36 games.